GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Vigilance committees formed at 562 villages to check illicit liquor distillation

The committees will monitor the manufacture, stocking and sale of illicit alcohol, drugs and tobacco products, and will inform the police about any such activity found, Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth said

Published - July 01, 2024 04:50 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kallakurichi District Collector M.S. Prasanth chairing a review meeting on prohibition and excise at the Collectorate on Monday, July 1, 2024

Kallakurichi District Collector M.S. Prasanth chairing a review meeting on prohibition and excise at the Collectorate on Monday, July 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 562 village committees have been formed to maintain a vigil against the sale of illicit arrack and drugs in Kallakurichi district.

This comes in the wake of the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that left 65 persons dead.

According to District Collector M.S. Prasanth, the committees will maintain a vigil against the manufacture, stocking, movement and sale of illicit arrack and drugs. The vigilance committees will be headed by village administrative officers and include village assistants, anganwadi workers, beat patrol constables and woman health volunteer as members.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Fermented with methanol and apathy

The committees will check whether illicit arrack was being distilled, stocked or sold in their villages/ ward limits. In addition, they would also monitor the sale of banned tobacco products. If they found any such activity, they were to immediately inform the police. The administration would initiate criminal action and cancel the licenses of shops selling the banned products, the Collector said.

Related Topics

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / Tamil Nadu / narcotics & drug trafficking / tobacco

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.