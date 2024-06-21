GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam asks cadres not to celebrate actor Vijay's birthday

The party, in a statement, said Mr. Vijay had asked cadres to render all possible assistance to bereaved families and those undergoing treatment in Kallakurichi

Updated - June 21, 2024 12:10 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 12:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Actor Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. File

Actor Vijay, founder of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam general secretary N. Anand on Friday, June 21, 2024, said the party’s founder, actor Vijay, has urged cadres to avoid celebrating his birthday in June in view of the loss of lives due to spurious liquor in Kallakurichi district.

In a statement, Mr. Anand said the actor had advised the cadres to help those seeking treatment in Kallakurichi district.

“He has advised us to render all possible help to families who have lost members and to those who are undergoing treatment,” the statement said.

