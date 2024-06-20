Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Senior IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal transferred 

In the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, senior IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal was on June 20 transferred from the post of Additional Director General of Police(ADGP), Crime and Enforcement Bureau CID. An order from the office of Principal Secretary of Home P.Amudha said Mr. Aggarwal would report at the office of DGP and Head of Police, Chennai.

The ADGP, Law and Order A.Arun will hold full additional charge of the posts of ADGP, Enforcement and ADGP Crime. While S.R. Senthil Kumar was transferred from the post of Superintendent of Police(SP), Enforcement, Chennai and was ordered to report at the office of DGP, G. Gopi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kilpauk has been posted as SP, Enforcement, Chennai.

