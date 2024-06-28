ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Seeman backs AIADMK MLAs’ hunger protest

Published - June 28, 2024 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

NTK chief-coordinator Seeman on Thursday extended his party’s support to the hunger strike by AIADMK legislators against the DMK government in taking appropriate action over the deaths due to illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

He also strongly condemned the move to suspend the AIADMK MLAs from attending House proceedings for the rest of the assembly session.

Mr. Seeman alleged that the DMK government is following the BJP government at the Centre in suppressing the voice of opposition.

Earlier at an election meeting in Vikravandi, where a bypoll is to be held, Mr Seeman appealed to the AIADMK and DMDK, which have boycotted the bypoll, to back his party’s candidate as the “DMK was the common enemy”.

