GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Seeman backs AIADMK MLAs’ hunger protest

Published - June 28, 2024 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

 

NTK chief-coordinator Seeman on Thursday extended his party’s support to the hunger strike by AIADMK legislators against the DMK government in taking appropriate action over the deaths due to illicit liquor in Kallakurichi.

He also strongly condemned the move to suspend the AIADMK MLAs from attending House proceedings for the rest of the assembly session.

Mr. Seeman alleged that the DMK government is following the BJP government at the Centre in suppressing the voice of opposition.

Earlier at an election meeting in Vikravandi, where a bypoll is to be held, Mr Seeman appealed to the AIADMK and DMDK, which have boycotted the bypoll, to back his party’s candidate as the “DMK was the common enemy”.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.