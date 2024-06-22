Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: National Commission for Scheduled Castes conducts inquiry at Karunapuram

Director of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes S. Ravivarman, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, conducted an enquiry into the hooch tragedy at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town, which has claimed 54 lives so far.

The victims, including 48 men and six women died after consuming spurious liquor in Karunapuram on June 18. Most of those who succumbed between Tuesday and Saturday were from Karunapuram.

Mr. Ravivarman visited those admitted at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital and inquired with the patients about the incident. He also visited Karunapuram, the epicentre of the tragedy and conducted enquiries with family members of the victims.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ravivarman said the condition of six persons admitted at Government Kallakurichi Medical College critical. The remaining were stable, and quality treatment was being given to them. He said that no case had been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act into the hooch tragedy so far.

Though the incident may not come under the purview of the SC/ST Act, evidence with regard to the role of officials in permitting the continuous sale of illicit arrack in the locality has come to light, he said. Most of the affected families were Dalits, and the Commission would prevail upon the authorities to invoke the provisions of the SC/ST Act, he said.

Though the Tamil Nadu government has taken prompt action, officials who were found to be complicit should also be booked, Mr. Ravivarman said. He said the Village Administrative Officer, Revenue Inspector and police officials all knew about the sale of spurious liquor in the locality.

The bootlegger had had a thriving business for the past 10 years according to local residents and the methanol was supplied by another person. Action should be taken against the concerned officials under the SC/ST Act, he said adding that the Commission would submit its report to the Commission’s chairman and the Centre in two days.