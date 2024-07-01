Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Madras High Court takes up suo motu PIL to rehabilitate the tribes selling spurious liquor

In the wake of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has so far claimed 65 lives, the Madras High Court on Monday took up a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) petition aimed at rehabilitating the economically and socially backward people who reportedly sell spurious liquor in the hamlets in and around the Kalvararayan hills to earn a livelihood.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justices S.M. Subramaniam and C. Kumarappan took cognisance of interviews given by advocate K.R. Tamilmani to various television channels regarding the plight of the Malayali Scheduled Tribe community living in parts of Salem and Kallakurichi districts and how lack of livelihood opportunities was forcing them to indulge in sale of illicit liquor.

According to the advocate, the erstwhile Vizayanagaram emperor Krishna Devaraya gifted hundreds of villages in the then South Arcot and Salem districts to the ancestors of three Malayali Jagirdhars -- Sadaya Goundan, Kurumba Goundan and Arya Goundan. Areas gifted to the first two fell under the present Kallakurichi district and the rest in Salem district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gifted land measured roughly about 1,000 sq.km., and three Jagirdhars (mini rulers) had refused to join the territory of India till the declaration of Emergency in the country. It was only on June 25, 1976 that they were forced to hand over the areas to the then South Arcot Collector and the first ever elections in these hamlets were held only in 1996, the advocate had claimed.

Since these places lacked growth and employment opportunities, the residents resorted to manufacture and sale of illicit liquor, he added. Taking serious note of this, the Bench wrote: “This court feels that this particular area in the Kallakurichi & Salem districts needs immediate social and economic attention... to ensure that people of the region are able to access basic facilities and welfare schemes.”

The judges said the government should take all steps to bolster the economic situation in the region to prevent the hooch tragedies in future. “Though the court does not normally step in of its own accord, there are always exceptional circumstances when the court feels that it has to act to protect the larger interest of the public or to protect the rights of the vulnerable and voiceless sections of the society,” they observed.

They also said: “The economic underdevelopment faced by the people in Kalvarayan hills must not give space for miscreants to exploit their sufferings by pushing them into illicit liquor business. This is an issue that needs to be dealt with at the earliest. Comprehensive measures for the economic and social upliftment of the people in this region is a Constitutional priority.”

After impleading the State government, the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Director General of Police and the Collectors as well as Superintendents of Police of Kallakurichi as well as Salem districts as the respondents to the suo motu PIL petition, the judges directed the Registry to place the matter before Acting Chief Justice R. Mahadevan for passing appropriate orders.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.