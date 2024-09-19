GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Madras High Court reserves judgment on plea for CBI probe

Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji defer their verdict after hearing Advocate General P.S. Raman and senior counsel N.L. Rajah and V. Raghavachari

Published - September 19, 2024 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The petitioners had highlighted that hooch tragedies had become a recurring phenomenon in the State. A scene at Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi. File

The petitioners had highlighted that hooch tragedies had become a recurring phenomenon in the State. A scene at Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi. File

The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a batch of public interest litigation petitions filed for ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that had claimed as many as 68 lives in June and July this year.

First Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice P.B. Balaji deferred their judgment after hearing Advocate General P.S. Raman for the State government and senior counsel N.L. Rajah, V. Raghavachari and other advocates for the PIL petitioners.

While AIADMK former MLA I.S. Inbadurai, BJP advocate A. Mohandass and B. Parthasarathy of DMDK had insisted upon a CBI probe, Pattali Makkal Katchi advocate K. Balu had sought for a probe either by the CBI or by Special Investigation Team to be constituted by the court.

The petitioners had highlighted that hooch tragedies had become a recurring phenomenon in the State and argued that investigations conducted by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) were not deterrent enough for the perpetrators of the crime.

On the other hand, the A-G contended that the court could order transfer of investigation to the CBI only if there were prima facie materials to suspect a nexus between the offenders and the politicians/police officers. He asserted that there were no such allegations in the present case.

Published - September 19, 2024 09:26 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.