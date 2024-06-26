GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Madras High Court grants time till July 3 for State to file status report on CB-CID probe

Two litigants, who have filed PIL petitions asking for a CBI probe, complained that hooch tragedies have been recurring in the State at regular intervals because of “shoddy” investigations done by the T.N. police

Updated - June 26, 2024 01:01 pm IST

Published - June 26, 2024 12:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Relatives walk past a creamtion ground during a funeral procession of victims who died after consuming hooch in Kallakurichi district. A scene on June 24, 2024

Relatives walk past a creamtion ground during a funeral procession of victims who died after consuming hooch in Kallakurichi district. A scene on June 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: AFP

The Madras High Court on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, granted time till July 3 for the Tamil Nadu government to file a status report on the steps taken by the police to investigate the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has so far claimed 61 lives and left many others hospitalised.

Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) R. Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq accepted a request made by Advocate General P.S. Raman to grant him a week’s time to file the report in response to two cases seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

The persistent problem of toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu

AIADMK legal wing secretary I.S. Inbadurai and PMK advocate K. Balu had filed the two public interest litigation petitions. Senior Counsel V. Raghavachari and N.L. Rajah appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

Opposing the plea for a CBI probe into the tragedy, the A-G told the court that the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) had done a speedy investigation, arrested the main culprits and even found the source of methanol used in the spurious liquor.

However, Mr. Raghavachari complained that hooch tragedies were not new to the State and that it had been witnessing a number of deaths during regular intervals due to the consumption of spurious liquor and yet, such incidents continued to be reported year after year.

Blaming the “shoddy” investigation done by the State police for the recurrence of such incidents, the senior counsel said, the CB-CID had investigated the 1998 hooch tragedy but all the accused persons walked free from the case in 2018. He said, such ineffective prosecution must be questioned by the court.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Survivors recall horror, call for abolishment of all spurious liquor sales

On his part, Mr. Rajah said, an investigation would be effective only if it was carried out at the earliest, and therefore, his client’s request for a probe either by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or the CBI need not be prolonged for long by granting long adjournments.

At this point, the ACJ intervened to state that the court would certainly direct the investigating agency concerned to complete the probe in a time-bound manner and decided to wait for the State government’s status report before passing further orders.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / police / court administration

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.