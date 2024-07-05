ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: How can you give a huge sum of ₹10 lakh each to 65 families, Madras High Court asks T.N.

Updated - July 05, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - July 05, 2024 12:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Court directed a government counsel to take instructions within two weeks on reconsidering the compensation amount; the direction was given based on a PIL petition

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.

Relatives seen taking part in a funeral procession of victims who died after consuming toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi district on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan on Friday, July 5, 2024 asked how the Tamil Nadu Government could give away a huge amount of ₹10 lakh each to the families of 65 persons who died in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Presiding over the first Division Bench along with Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, the ACJ said, the government might be justified in awarding such a compensation if lives had been lost in some accident but not for those who drank spurious liquor.

The persistent problem of toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu

The Bench directed a government counsel to take instructions within two weeks on reconsidering the compensation announced by the State. The direction was issued on a public interest litigation petition filed against granting compensation to hooch consumers.

A. Mohamed Ghouse of Chennai had filed the PIL petition stating that those who had died in Kallakurichi were neither freedom fighters nor those who had died for a social cause for their families to be awarded with such a huge sum as compensation from public funds.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US