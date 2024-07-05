GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: How can you give a huge sum of ₹10 lakh each to 65 families, Madras High Court asks T.N.

The Court directed a government counsel to take instructions within two weeks on reconsidering the compensation amount; the direction was given based on a PIL petition

Published - July 05, 2024 12:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mohamed Imranullah S
Mohamed Imranullah S.
Relatives seen taking part in a funeral procession of victims who died after consuming toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi district on June 24, 2024.

Relatives seen taking part in a funeral procession of victims who died after consuming toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi district on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Madras High Court Acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan on Friday, July 5, 2024 asked how the Tamil Nadu Government could give away a huge amount of ₹10 lakh each to the families of 65 persons who died in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Presiding over the first Division Bench along with Justice Mohammed Shaffiq, the ACJ said, the government might be justified in awarding such a compensation if lives had been lost in some accident but not for those who drank spurious liquor.

The persistent problem of toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu

The Bench directed a government counsel to take instructions within two weeks on reconsidering the compensation announced by the State. The direction was issued on a public interest litigation petition filed against granting compensation to hooch consumers.

A. Mohamed Ghouse of Chennai had filed the PIL petition stating that those who had died in Kallakurichi were neither freedom fighters nor those who had died for a social cause for their families to be awarded with such a huge sum as compensation from public funds.

Tamil Nadu / court administration / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

