Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Dhinakaran demands CBI probe

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Sunday demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Speaking to reporters after visiting those admitted in the government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital, Mr. Dhinakaran said the incident had taken place behind the Kallakurichi town police station and wanted to know whether the intelligence wing had placed this before Chief Minister M.K. Stalin or whether the Chief Minister after learning of the tragedy turned a blind eye.

Claiming MLAs and functionaries of the ruling DMK were actively behind this, he said the incident exposed the failure of the State government. He also alleged that DMK functionaries were crippling the smooth functioning of the police and also the process of investigation.

The Chief Minister and Minister for Prohibition and Excise S. Muthusamy should own responsibility and accept their mistake. The government should allow the Police and the District Administration to function freely.

Mr. Dhinakaran said the one-man commission formed by the State government would not be of any effect as was seen in the Thoothukudi police firing incident (2018). Though the Commission would submit its report, no action would be taken by the government. “A probe by the CBI alone will unravel the truth,” he felt.

Though Mr. Stalin announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victims’ families, he had not visited Kallakurichi apparently due to guilt, he added. “We will wait for the action that the Chief Minister would take on this incident and once it is known we will announce our next course of action,” he added.