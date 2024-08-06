GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 68

Published - August 06, 2024 01:39 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Relatives grieving over the deaths in the hooch tragedy at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town. File

Relatives grieving over the deaths in the hooch tragedy at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 68 with one more person losing his life at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry, on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.

So far, 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 22 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital and ten at JIPMER.

The deaths occurred after residents of Karunapuram, mostly Dalits and others from socially and economically disadvantaged groups, who were daily wage labourers and loaders, consumed methanol-infused hooch from a local bootlegger Govindaraj, alias Kannukutty on the night of June 18.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.