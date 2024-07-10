Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 66

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 66 with one more person losing his life at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry, early on Wednesday, July 10, 2024.

So far, 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 22 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital and eight at JIPMER in Puducherry.

As many as six persons are continuing to undergoing treatment in hospitals. Of these, the condition of three is critical, according to an official.

As many as 157 persons, including 151 men, five women and one transperson have been discharged so far.

The deaths occurred after residents of Karunapuram, mostly Dalits and others from socially and economically disadvantaged groups, who were daily wage labourers and loaders, consumed methanol-infused hooch from a local bootlegger Govindaraj, alias Kannukutty, on the night of June 18.

