Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 65

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 65 with one more person losing his life at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry on June 28.

So far, 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 22 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital; and seven at JIPMER in Puducherry.

Of the deaths, 59 have been men and six have been women.

A total of 20 persons are undergoing treatment at hospitals. As many as 144 persons, including 138 men, five women and one transperson have been discharged so far.

