Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 64; CB-CID files petitions seeking custody of 11 persons

The CB-CID has filed a petition before a local court in Kallakurichi on Friday, June 28, 2024, seeking custody of 11 of the total 21 accused persons arrested so far in connection with the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district. The plea is likely to come up for hearing on Monday, July 1.

Meanwhile the death toll rose to 64 with one more person losing her life at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) in Puducherry on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

So far, 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 22 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital; and six at JIPMER in Puducherry.

A total of 36 persons, including one woman are undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as 129 persons, including four women and a transperson have been discharged so far.