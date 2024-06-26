ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 61

Updated - June 26, 2024 08:54 am IST

Published - June 26, 2024 08:25 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

Two more persons die at hospitals in Salem and Puducherry.

The Hindu Bureau

Relatives mourn near the deceased who consumed toxic alcohol in Kallakurichi. | Photo Credit: AFP

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 61 with two more persons losing their lives at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry on June 26.

Also read: The persistent problem of toxic liquor in Tamil Nadu

So far, 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 21 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital; and four at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

A total of 136 persons, including five women are undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as 28 persons, including two women and a transperson have been discharged so far.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Kishor Makhwana is scheduled to visit Karunapuram and meet those admitted in the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital today. Mr. Makhwana will also be holding a meeting with officials at the Collectorate.

CONNECT WITH US