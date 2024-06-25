GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 59

A total of 156 persons, including five women are undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as eight persons, including two women and a transperson have been discharged so far

Updated - June 25, 2024 09:56 am IST

Published - June 25, 2024 09:34 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Murugan, a survivor with his family at his house in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 24, 2024.

Murugan, a survivor with his family at his house in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi on June 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 59 with one more person losing his life at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem on June 25.

So far, 32 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 20 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital; and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

A total of 156 persons, including five women are undergoing treatment in hospitals. As many as eight persons, including two women and a transperson have been discharged so far.

A total of 223 patients were admitted to four hospitals after consuming illicit liquor. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), and it has been confirmed that the deaths were due to the consumption of illicit liquor mixed with methanol. Ten people have been arrested so far. 

