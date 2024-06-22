Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 53

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu rose to 53 with three more persons losing their lives after consuming spurious liquor at Karunapuram. The victims included five women and a trans person.

Most of the victims who succumbed on the interim night between Friday and Saturday were from Karunapuram.

Twenty-nine persons died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital, 17 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, four at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

A total of 141 others, including five women, are undergoing treatment at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital, and government medical college hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jipmer in Puducherry.