Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 53

Twenty-nine persons died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital

Published - June 22, 2024 08:50 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Former High Court Judge B.K. Gokuldas, the one-man commission appointed by the Tamil Nadu Government to probe the hooch tragedy visited Karunapuram and inquired with the family members of the hooch victims on the incident.

Former High Court Judge B.K. Gokuldas, the one-man commission appointed by the Tamil Nadu Government to probe the hooch tragedy visited Karunapuram and inquired with the family members of the hooch victims on the incident. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu rose to 53 with three more persons losing their lives after consuming spurious liquor at Karunapuram. The victims included five women and a trans person.

Most of the victims who succumbed on the interim night between Friday and Saturday were from Karunapuram.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

Twenty-nine persons died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital, 17 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem, four at the Government Villupuram Medical College Hospital and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

A total of 141 others, including five women, are undergoing treatment at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College Hospital, and government medical college hospitals in Salem, Villupuram, and Jipmer in Puducherry.

