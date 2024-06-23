GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 56

A total of 159 persons, including seven women and one transperson, are undergoing treatment in hospitals

Published - June 23, 2024 09:28 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP cadres attempting to stage a demonstration at Nagal Nagar in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu on June 22, 2024, condemning the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi.

BJP cadres attempting to stage a demonstration at Nagal Nagar in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu on June 22, 2024, condemning the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 56, with one more person losing his life on Sunday.

So far, 31 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 18 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital; and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

Also Read | Killer moonshine: On the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi

As many as 32 deaths were reported from Karunapuram, the epicentre of the tragedy followed by Kallakurichi, Madhavacheri and Seshasamudram.

A total of 159 persons, including seven women and one transperson, are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

The CB-CID police have arrested the bootlegger Govindaraj, alias Kannukutty; his wife Vijaya; brother Damodaran; Chinnadurai, the prime suspect who is believed to have supplied the brew to Govindaraj; Joseph, alias Raja, of Sankarapuram, who had supplied the brew to Chinnadurai; and Ramar and Madesh for their involvement in the incident..

