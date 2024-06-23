Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 56

The death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district rose to 56, with one more person losing his life on Sunday.

So far, 31 persons have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital; 18 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem; four at the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital; and three at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry.

As many as 32 deaths were reported from Karunapuram, the epicentre of the tragedy followed by Kallakurichi, Madhavacheri and Seshasamudram.

A total of 159 persons, including seven women and one transperson, are undergoing treatment in hospitals.

The CB-CID police have arrested the bootlegger Govindaraj, alias Kannukutty; his wife Vijaya; brother Damodaran; Chinnadurai, the prime suspect who is believed to have supplied the brew to Govindaraj; Joseph, alias Raja, of Sankarapuram, who had supplied the brew to Chinnadurai; and Ramar and Madesh for their involvement in the incident..