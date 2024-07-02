ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CB-CID gets two days custody of 11 accused persons

Updated - July 02, 2024 11:41 am IST

Published - July 02, 2024 11:23 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

Among the accused persons are the bootlegger who supplied the illicit alcohol and his wife; the tragedy left 65 persons dead

The Hindu Bureau

The house in Karunapuram where bootlegger Kannukutty ran a flourishing business | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Crime Branch-CID has been granted two days custody of 11 persons, arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tragedy saw the death of 65 persons, 59 men and six women, from Karunapuram and a few other areas in Kallakurichi, who had consumed methanol-infused hooch on June 18.

The victims, mostly loaders and daily wagers had purchased the poisonous brew from bootlegger Govindaraj alias Kannukutty on June 18. They began arriving in hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry from June 19.

Kallakurichi Chief Judicial Magistrate N. Sriram passed the order on Monday, July 1, 2024, with a direction to the CB-CID to produce the bootlegger Govindaraj alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, as well as other accused persons: Chinnadurai, Joseph alias Raj, Madesh, Gowtham Chand, Sivakumar, Bhansil Lal, Kathiravan, Kannan, and Sakthivel, before the court at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US