Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CB-CID gets two days custody of 11 accused persons

Among the accused persons are the bootlegger who supplied the illicit alcohol and his wife; the tragedy left 65 persons dead

Published - July 02, 2024 11:23 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
The house in Karunapuram where bootlegger Kannukutty ran a flourishing business

The house in Karunapuram where bootlegger Kannukutty ran a flourishing business | Photo Credit: KUMAR SS

The Crime Branch-CID has been granted two days custody of 11 persons, arrested in connection with the hooch tragedy in Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district.

The tragedy saw the death of 65 persons, 59 men and six women, from Karunapuram and a few other areas in Kallakurichi, who had consumed methanol-infused hooch on June 18.

The victims, mostly loaders and daily wagers had purchased the poisonous brew from bootlegger Govindaraj alias Kannukutty on June 18. They began arriving in hospitals in Kallakurichi, Salem, Villupuram and the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer) in Puducherry from June 19.

Kallakurichi Chief Judicial Magistrate N. Sriram passed the order on Monday, July 1, 2024, with a direction to the CB-CID to produce the bootlegger Govindaraj alias Kannukutty, his wife Vijaya, as well as other accused persons: Chinnadurai, Joseph alias Raj, Madesh, Gowtham Chand, Sivakumar, Bhansil Lal, Kathiravan, Kannan, and Sakthivel, before the court at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / police / investigation

