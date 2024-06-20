Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: BJP announces State-wide protest against ruling DMK government on June 22

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday, June 20, announced that his party would organise a State-wide protest on June 22, against the ruling DMK government for its “incompetence” in curbing the production and sale of illicit liquor.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Annamalai said he was saddened by the tragic deaths at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi district. “Taking moral responsibility for the valuable lives lost, we demanded that Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin immediately dismiss the Prohibition Minister. We request the Chief Minister to ponder if he has the righteousness to continue in his position after the gruesome death of over 60 lives due to illicit liquor in the last 2 years,” his post said.

“The deaths caused by illicit liquor in the past two years under the DMK regime in Tamil Nadu have decelerated the State by four decades,” said Mr. Annamalai and added that BJP leaders will visit Kallakurichi to share in the sorrows of the bereaved families and extend support to them.

