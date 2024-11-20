ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Annamalai welcomes Madras HC order transferring probe to CBI

Published - November 20, 2024 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said the court transferred the investigation to the CBI based on writ petitions filed by the Opposition parties, including the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) welcomed the Madras High Court’s order transferring the probe of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case from Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said the court transferred the investigation into the incident, which claimed 68 lives “due to the DMK government’s administrative mismanagement,” to the CBI based on writ petitions filed by the Opposition parties, including the BJP.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

Referring to the observations by the court on how the sale of spurious liquor went unnoticed by the State police, Mr. Annamalai said: “The observations of the Madras High Court clearly shows that the State government was acting in a way to protect the real criminals by handling the probe in a lax manner.”

Slamming the DMK government over the loss of lives in the incident, Mr. Annamalai said instead of wasting taxpayers money in the name of filing an appeal, the State government should extend cooperation to the CBI in investigating the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US