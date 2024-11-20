Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Annamalai welcomes Madras HC order transferring probe to CBI

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) welcomed the Madras High Court’s order transferring the probe of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case from Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said the court transferred the investigation into the incident, which claimed 68 lives “due to the DMK government’s administrative mismanagement,” to the CBI based on writ petitions filed by the Opposition parties, including the BJP.

Referring to the observations by the court on how the sale of spurious liquor went unnoticed by the State police, Mr. Annamalai said: “The observations of the Madras High Court clearly shows that the State government was acting in a way to protect the real criminals by handling the probe in a lax manner.”

Slamming the DMK government over the loss of lives in the incident, Mr. Annamalai said instead of wasting taxpayers money in the name of filing an appeal, the State government should extend cooperation to the CBI in investigating the case.