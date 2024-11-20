 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Annamalai welcomes Madras HC order transferring probe to CBI

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said the court transferred the investigation to the CBI based on writ petitions filed by the Opposition parties, including the BJP

Published - November 20, 2024 03:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president K. Annamalai. File

BJP State president K. Annamalai. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) welcomed the Madras High Court’s order transferring the probe of the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case from Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In a social media post, Mr. Annamalai said the court transferred the investigation into the incident, which claimed 68 lives “due to the DMK government’s administrative mismanagement,” to the CBI based on writ petitions filed by the Opposition parties, including the BJP.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

Referring to the observations by the court on how the sale of spurious liquor went unnoticed by the State police, Mr. Annamalai said: “The observations of the Madras High Court clearly shows that the State government was acting in a way to protect the real criminals by handling the probe in a lax manner.”

Slamming the DMK government over the loss of lives in the incident, Mr. Annamalai said instead of wasting taxpayers money in the name of filing an appeal, the State government should extend cooperation to the CBI in investigating the case.

Published - November 20, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / Tamil Nadu / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.