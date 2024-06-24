ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Annamalai meets T.N. Governor, submits representation seeking CBI probe

Published - June 24, 2024 12:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The T.N. BJP president, in a post on X, said his party had asked the Governor to urge T.N. CM Stalin to dismiss Prohibition Minister S. Muthusamy

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the T.N. BJP submitted a petition to Governor K.N. Ravi on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, on Monday, June 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: X@annamalai_k

Tamil Nadu BJP State president K. Annamalai, along with senior leaders from his party, met Tamil Nadu Governor R. N. Ravi on Monday, June 24, 2024, and submitted a representation seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

The representation also sought the resignation of the State Prohibition and Excise Minister S. Muthusamy, alleging that his complacency led to the death of over 50 people in Kallakurichi due to illicit liquor.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

“We requested the Governor to urge Chief Minister M K Stalin to dismiss the Prohibition Minister,” Mr. Annamalai said in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Several political parties including the AIADMK, the AMMK and the PMK have demanded a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi deaths. However, T.N. Law Minister, S. Regupathy, on June 22, said there was no need for a CBI inquiry as the government was being transparent and had not suppressed any information in connection with the deaths.

