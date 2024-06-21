GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy| AIADMK to hold State-wide demonstrations on June 24

Published - June 21, 2024 01:08 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday announced that his party would hold State-wide demonstrations on June 24 to highlight his party’s demand for the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on account of the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi.

In a statement, Mr. Palaniswami said that the AIADMK, which would conduct the protests at its district headquarters, would also press for the arrest of those responsible for the incident.

He recalled that Mr. Stalin, while in the Opposition, spoke about shutting down all retail liquor outlets. However, after he came to power, there have been rampant “irregularities” in the working of Tasmac. Besides, there has been a “widespread prevalence” of illicit liquor and drug abuse, he said.

Condoling the death of people, Mr. Palaniswami pointed out that when he sought stringent action in May last year in the event of death of 22 persons in Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts after consumption of spurious liquor, Mr. Stalin transferred the investigation to the Crime Branch-CID. But, the present status of the case was not known, he added.

