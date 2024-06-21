ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK members evicted from T.N. Assembly

Updated - June 21, 2024 12:24 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 11:53 am IST - CHENNAI

Clad in black shirts and holding placards demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the AIADMK MLAs raised slogans immediately after the House session met

The Hindu Bureau

Former CM and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami addressing members of the press after he and his MLAs were evicted from the House on Friday, June 21, 2024 | Photo Credit: M. Srinath

AIADMK legislators were evicted from the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, on Friday, June 21, 2024, after they staged a sit-in protest over the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi which has so far claimed 47 lives.

Speaker M. Appavu ruled that the AIADMK MLAs could not attend the House for the rest of the day. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was not present in the House at this time. Subsequently, when Mr Stalin arrived, he requested the Speaker to allow the members to raise the issue after the Question Hour.

Clad in black shirts and holding placards demanding the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the AIADMK members led by former Chief Minister Edappai K. Palaniswami, raised slogans immediately after the House session met. Though the Speaker said the issue could be raised after the question hour, the MLAs continued to raise slogans and at one point, rushed to the Speaker’s chair and launched a sit-in protest.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Political leaders slam T.N. government, call for strict action against those involved in spurious liquor sales

Leader of the House, Minister Duraimurugan said Mr Palaniswami could state what he wanted to convey. However, the AIADMK members remained unmoved. The Speaker then directed the watch and ward staff of the Assembly to evict the AIADMK members. Some of the members including MLA R.B. Udayakumar, the deputy leader of the AIADMK, were bundled out of the House.

We are not against raising of the issue: Duraimurugan

After the eviction, Mr Duraimurugan said the AIADMK MLAs could have raised this issue after the Question Hour. “We are not against them raising the issue. They have the right to raise it. I even said they could convey their message though it is against the rule of the House to do so before the Question Hour,” he pointed out. 

Mr. Appavu said many members had given notice to raise the issue and he had allowed them to raise it under Rule 55 of the Assembly Rules. “But they came to the House with the motive of causing a disturbance,” he said.

PMK MLAs also came to the Assembly clad in black shirts.

