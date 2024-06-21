In one of the worst-ever hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu, illicit arrack claimed the lives of at least 48 persons including women and a transperson from June 19 to June 21. More than 50 others have been hospitalised at government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Salem and Puducherry JIPMER.

In the wake of the tragedy, the T.N. government transferred District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. A CB-CID probe was ordered.

Editorial:Killer moonshine: On the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragedy.

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were being treated.

Four persons were arrested following preliminary inquiry. The arrested accused include the prime accused Chinnadurai of Sankarapuram who supplied the killer brew, bootlegger Govindaraj alias Kannukutty, his wife Vidya and brother Damodaran. Chinnadurai was arrested at Kadampuliyur in Cuddalore district.

The hooch deaths rocked the Tamil Nadu Assembly session that began on June 20, 2024. Opposition parties including AIADMK, BJP are to hold Statewide agitations.

