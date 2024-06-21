ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

Updated - June 21, 2024 04:21 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 04:04 pm IST

A compilation of stories on the hooch tragedy that saw the deaths of atleast 47 persons at Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

An attendant of a patient from Karunapuram admitted in the Emergency Ward of the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital on June 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

In one of the worst-ever hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu, illicit arrack claimed the lives of at least 48 persons including women and a transperson from June 19 to June 21. More than 50 others have been hospitalised at government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Salem and Puducherry JIPMER.

In the wake of the tragedy, the T.N. government transferred District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. A CB-CID probe was ordered.

Editorial:Killer moonshine: On the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragedy.

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were being treated.

Four persons were arrested following preliminary inquiry. The arrested accused include the prime accused Chinnadurai of Sankarapuram who supplied the killer brew, bootlegger Govindaraj alias Kannukutty, his wife Vidya and brother Damodaran. Chinnadurai was arrested at Kadampuliyur in Cuddalore district.

The hooch deaths rocked the Tamil Nadu Assembly session that began on June 20, 2024. Opposition parties including AIADMK, BJP are to hold Statewide agitations.

Related stories

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: T.N. government will meet educational expenses of children who have lost parents
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK members evicted from T.N. Assembly
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: How did it happen despite similar tragedies last year, Madras High Court asks
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll climbs to 48, 135 others undergoing treatment
Kallakurichi hooch deaths: Union Minister L. Murugan calls for apology from CM Stalin
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Senior IPS officer Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal transferred 
Killer moonshine: On the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi  
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Madras High Court to hear on June 21 a plea for CBI probe
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: AIADMK to hold State-wide demonstrations on June 24
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: CM and Minister should take moral responsibility, says TDP
Annamalai writes to Amit Shah seeking CBI probe
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Perambalur police carry out prohibition raids, embark on mass awareness campaigns
Government taking all steps to save patients, says E.V. Velu
Palaniswami demands the resignation of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Victims leave behind shattered families, broken dreams
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Political leaders slam T.N. government, call for strict action against those involved in spurious liquor sales
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Three children stare at uncertain future after losing both parents
T.N. Legislative Assembly pays homage to victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, Kuwait fire
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: BJP announces State-wide protest against ruling DMK government on June 22
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: T.N. CM appoints former judge B. Gokuldas as one-man commission to investigate
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Madras High Court to hear plea for CBI probe on June 21
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Death toll mounts to 39; many in serious condition
At least nine dead in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi after consuming spurious liquor

