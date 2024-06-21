GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

A compilation of stories on the hooch tragedy that saw the deaths of atleast 47 persons at Karunapuram village in Kallakurichi district of Tamil Nadu

Updated - June 21, 2024 04:17 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 04:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
An attendant of a patient from Karunapuram admitted in the Emergency Ward of the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital on June 19, 2024

An attendant of a patient from Karunapuram admitted in the Emergency Ward of the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital on June 19, 2024 | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

In one of the worst-ever hooch tragedies in Tamil Nadu, illicit arrack claimed the lives of at least 48 persons including women and a transperson from June 19 to June 21. More than 50 others have been hospitalised at government hospitals in Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Salem and Puducherry JIPMER.

In the wake of the tragedy, the T.N. government transferred District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and placed under suspension the Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. A CB-CID probe was ordered.

Editorial:Killer moonshine: On the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi 

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin constituted a one-man commission headed by Justice B. Gokuldas, former High Court judge, to conduct a thorough inquiry into the tragedy.

The Chief Minister also announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those who were being treated.

Four persons were arrested following preliminary inquiry. The arrested accused include the prime accused Chinnadurai of Sankarapuram who supplied the killer brew, bootlegger Govindaraj alias Kannukutty, his wife Vidya and brother Damodaran. Chinnadurai was arrested at Kadampuliyur in Cuddalore district.

The hooch deaths rocked the Tamil Nadu Assembly session that began on June 20, 2024. Opposition parties including AIADMK, BJP are to hold Statewide agitations.

Related stories

Related Topics

death / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / Tamil Nadu / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Bharatiya Janata Party / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.