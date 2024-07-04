Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: 2,000 litres of methanol seized from unused petrol bunk in Cuddalore

The Crime Branch-CID on Thursday, July 4, 2024, seized 2,000 litres of methanol, an industrial chemical from a sump in an unused petrol bunk in Veeraperumanallur near Panruti, in Cuddalore district.

CB-CID sources said the seizure was made following the interrogation of Madesh, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the hooch tragedy at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi, which has claimed 65 lives so far. Madesh is suspected to have supplied the poisonous brew to bootleggers in Kallakurichi.

“After supplying the methanol to the bootlegger in Karunapuram, Madesh had stored the remaining stock in a sump in an unused petrol bunk that he had taken on lease in Veeraperumanallur near Panruti. The methanol, totalling 2,000 litres, was seized and it is now part of the property related to the case,” an official said.

A total of 229 patients were admitted to five hospitals after consuming illicit liquor on June 18. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), and it has been confirmed that the deaths were due to the consumption of methanol-infused hooch. As many as 21 persons have been arrested so far.

