Kallakurichi gears up for school reopening

KALLAKURICHI

30 August 2021 01:21 IST

Collector asks officials to follow all norms

With the State government planning to reopen schools for students from Classes IX to XII on September 1, the district administration has directed the School Education Department authorities to follow all the safety protocols.

According to a press release, District Collector P.N. Sridhar discussed safety measures to be carried out on the school premises. He advised school authorities to ensure that the premises were disinfected before and after the classes. Health teams must visit schools every week after reopening and conduct camps to identity positive cases.

Health officials were advised to provide immunity boosting tablets for children. Students whose family members had tested positive should avoid coming to school. School premises, furniture, stationery, staff room, water tank, kitchen, canteen, laboratory, library, and toilets should be disinfected. Mr. Sridhar said that physical distancing should be observed in classrooms. Thermal screening should be done before allowing students inside the classrooms.

