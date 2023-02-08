Kallakurichi gang stealing copper wire, oil, from transformers busted, seven arrested

February 08, 2023 11:40 am | Updated 11:40 am IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi police on Tuesday night arrested a seven-member gang including a Line Inspector of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) in connection with the theft of 2,500 kg of copper wires and 1,000 litres of transformer oil.

About 140 kg of copper wires, two motorcycles, and three vehicles including a pick-up truck and an autorickshaw were seized from the possession of the accused, identified as Ibrahim, 35, Line Inspector attached to the office of Tangedco Junior Engineer of Thatchur, Jaffar, 35, Anbu, 19, Vicky alias Vignesh, 20, Sowkath Ali, 27, Anand, 40 and Muniraja, 39, all hailing from Kallakurichi district.

Following a complaint lodged by a Junior Engineer of TANGEDCO, a special team was constituted by Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj. Based on CCTV footage and call details from the areas where the thefts were reported, the police zeroed in on the accused and arrested them.

Police said the gang has been active for the past 10 months, stealing from 22 transformers located across the district. The gang targeted transformers that were located in remote areas. They used to dismantle the transformers and then remove copper wires and transformer oil.

Investigations by the police revealed that the prime accused Ibrahim, had taught Jaffar, Anbu, and Vignesh how to dismantle the equipment and take out the copper wires. The accused had subsequently sold the copper wire and transformer oil at Mogappair in Chennai.

The accused were produced before a local court and remanded to custody.

The police have also initiated freezing of the bank accounts of the accused.