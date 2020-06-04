Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi district reports first COVID-19 death

A 51-year-old man died while undergoing treatment at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital

The district registered its first COVID-19 related death on Wednesday, after a 51-year-old man succumbed to the illness while undergoing treatment at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH).

According to a senior government official, the deceased was the primary contact of a positive patient from Kallakurichi and was admitted to the Kallakurichi Government Hospital on May 25. His throat swab confirmed the disease.

The official added that the man was alcohol dependent, and had hypertension and uncontrolled diabetes. His condition deteriorated and he was referred to VGMCH where he succumbed at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

