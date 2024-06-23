GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Suspected main supplier of methanol held in Chennai

Sources said that the suspect, Sivakumar, was working at a private firm dealing in chemicals at Vadaperumpakkam near Puzhal.

Updated - June 23, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 08:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
A central investigation unit of the enforcement wing of the Tamil Nadu Police nabbed Sivakumar early on June 23, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement 

A central investigation unit of the enforcement wing of the Tamil Nadu Police nabbed Sivakumar early on June 23, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement 

The police on Sunday arrested Sivakumar, 30, suspected to be one of the main suppliers of methanol to the sellers of illicit liquor, even as the death toll in the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichirose to 56.

A central investigation unit of the Enforcement wing of the Tamil Nadu police nabbed Sivakumar, who was hiding in his sister’s house at Sulapallam in Chennai, in the early hours of Sunday. He was handed over to the CB-CID for further investigation. 

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Fermented with methanol and apathy

Sources said that he was working at a private firm dealing in chemicals at Vadaperumpakkam near Puzhal. The police also searched the factory premises, sources said.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Complete coverage

A total of 216 patients were admitted to four hospitals after consuming illicit liquor. The case is being investigated by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID), and it has been confirmed that the deaths were due to the consumption of illicit liquor mixed with methanol. Ten people have been arrested so far. 

Related Topics

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.