Kallakurichi Collector warns of stern action against diversion of eggs meant for supply to noon meal centres

October 01, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has warned of stringent action against diversion of eggs meant for supply to children at noon meal centres and the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres in Kallakurichi district.

Mr. Jatavath said a team of officials from the Department of Food Safety inspected ‘Heart Beat’ hotel in Chinna Salem on September 29 and found two crates of eggs bearing the Tamil Nadu government seal meant for supply to noon meal centres.

The hotel was sealed, and an inquiry is being conducted.

Official sources said that investigations revealed that P. Sabari, a staff in the hotel had procured the eggs with government seal from Mangalur, Orangur and Kudikadu in neighbouring Cuddalore district.

As many as 1,160 noon meal centres are located in Kallakurichi district. The district administration will take stringent action against illegal diversion or sale of eggs meant for anganwadi centres to hotels or in the open market, Mr. Jatavath said.

