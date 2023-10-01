HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi Collector warns of stern action against diversion of eggs meant for supply to noon meal centres

October 01, 2023 12:25 pm | Updated 12:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has warned of stringent action against diversion of eggs meant for supply to children at noon meal centres and the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres in Kallakurichi district.

Mr. Jatavath said a team of officials from the Department of Food Safety inspected ‘Heart Beat’ hotel in Chinna Salem on September 29 and found two crates of eggs bearing the Tamil Nadu government seal meant for supply to noon meal centres.

The hotel was sealed, and an inquiry is being conducted.

Official sources said that investigations revealed that P. Sabari, a staff in the hotel had procured the eggs with government seal from Mangalur, Orangur and Kudikadu in neighbouring Cuddalore district.

As many as 1,160 noon meal centres are located in Kallakurichi district. The district administration will take stringent action against illegal diversion or sale of eggs meant for anganwadi centres to hotels or in the open market, Mr. Jatavath said.

Related Topics

corruption & bribery / Tamil Nadu / welfare

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.