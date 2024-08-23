GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kallakurichi Collector reviews safety measures in govt. medical college and hospital

This was done based on the directions of the State government to conduct a safety audit of all hospitals and medical colleges in Tamil Nadu

Published - August 23, 2024 06:15 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Collector of Kallakurichi district in Tamil Nadu, M.S. Prasanth, and the Superintendent of Police, Rajat Chaturvedi, visited the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital at Siruvangur on Thursday (August 22, 2024) to take stock of security measures that ensure the safety of visitors as well as the people working there.

This was done based on the directions of the State government to conduct a safety audit of all hospitals and medical colleges in Tamil Nadu.

The Collector inspected the medical college block, hospital, hostels, and access points to the premises. He directed the authorities to install additional CCTV cameras on the premises and ensure that the recordings were stored properly.

The movement and attendance of the contract staff were to be monitored and their attendance maintained, he further said. The Collector also instructed the Health Department personnel to contact the nearest police station in the event of any emergency.

Dr. Nehru, dean (in-charge) of Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, and senior officials were at the inspection.

