Kallakurichi Collector reviews flood mitigation measures

Published - September 17, 2024 11:14 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector M.S. Prasanth chairing a review meeting to discuss the preparedness for the northeast monsoon at the Kallakurichi Collectorate.

Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth recently chaired a disaster-management meeting to review the preparatory measures taken ahead of the onset of the northeast Monsoon.

A total of 11 vulnerable, low-lying areas prone to the risk of inundation during monsoon have been identified in the district; and necessary steps have been initiated to prevent or mitigate the problems caused by flooding, the Collector said.

The Collector instructed the officials to monitor and step up vigil in low-lying areas. The Public Works Department should ensure the strength of the embankments of the waterbodies such as rivers, lakes, and other water channels. As a precautionary measure, sandbags should be kept ready to plug leakages of bunds during heavy rain, he said.

A round-the-clock disaster management control room has also been opened at the Kallakurichi Collectorate. The control room can be contacted through 1077, 04141 228801. All the departments were directed to coordinate and take preventive action.

