Kallakurichi Collector inspects dengue prevention measures

Collector P.N. Sridhar said 47 fever survey workers will visit houses in all the 21 wards in Kallakurichi municipality to check for stagnant water, and to destroy mosquito breeding sources

The District Administration in Kallakurichi on Thursday launched a special drive to check the spread of dengue and to control mosquito breeding in rural and urban local bodies in the district. Collector P.N. Sridhar inspected the drive at Kesavalu Nagar in Kallakurichi municipality in the town.

Mr. Sridhar said that the administration had embarked upon a comprehensive anti-dengue drive across the district. Besides the officials of public health department, officials of municipalities, town panchayats and rural development have also been roped in to create awareness on dengue and destroying the breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

Apart from surveillance for COVID-19, 47 fever survey workers will visit houses in all the 21 wards in Kallakurichi municipality. The workers will check for stagnation of water inside the households, which could end up becoming breeding grounds for dengue-causing Aedes Aegypti mosquitoes.

The administration has deployed personnel from various departments in the exercise to destroy mosquito breeding sources across the district. He urged the public to check for coconut shells, broken pitchers, plastic cups at home or in their surroundings. Mosquitoes, especially dengue-carrying mosquitoes breed in clean water. Buckets holding water, cement pots, and drums used to store water must be kept closed at all times, he said.

Mr. Sridhar said that fogging had also been intensified across the district. Reports on the number of households covered and the number of locations where fogging was done are being monitored on a daily basis, he said.