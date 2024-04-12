Kallakurichi Collector inspects counting centre

April 12, 2024 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

District Election Officer and Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath on Thursday inspected the preparatory arrangements and security-related measures being carried out at the counting centre in Chinnasalem.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maha Barathi Engineering College in Chinnasalem is the counting centre for the six Assembly constituencies: Kallakurichi (Reserved), Rishivanthiyam, Sankarapuram, Gangavalli (SC), Attur (SC), and Yercaud (SC) falling under Kallakurichi Parliamentary constituency.

Mr. Jatavath, accompanied by senior officials, checked the availability of basic amenities like power connection, water availability, and counting halls. He also reviewed the security arrangements at the centre, including strong rooms and public address systems. He directed the officials to strengthen the security and ensure cameras are installed in the booths.

The Collector also inspected the location of the security barricades, the spacing of the candidates’ agents, and other amenities. He instructed the staff members to ensure that all the works are carried out as per the norms of the Election Commission.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.