ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi Collector appeals to residents to celebrate smoke-free Bhogi

January 12, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The emission often combines with the low temperature and causes smog, which decreases visibility for motorists, resulting in accidents, says Collector

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Kalalkurichi Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath has appealed to the public to celebrate smoke-free Bhogi festival, which falls on January 14 (Sunday), by not burning discarded items that release noxious gases.

In a statement, he urged the residents to refrain from burning vehicle tyres, rubber, plastics and synthetic wastes. Exposure to such particles could affect the lungs and heart of people resulting in major health problems. The emission often combines with the low temperature and causes smog, which decreases visibility for motorists, resulting in accidents.

Further, the smog would disrupt rail, road, and air traffic, the administration said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US