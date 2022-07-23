Kallakurichi Class XII student buried amid tight security

Her parents received the body from Kallakurichi GH

The parents of the Class XII girl student, who was found dead at a hostel at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichion on July 13, received her body from the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital on Saturday.

They received the body around 7 a.m. after signing the documents at the GH. The body was brought in an ambulance to the victim’s residence in a neighbouring district at 8.30 a.m. and buried after performing the last rites.

Police were deployed in large numbers in the girl’s native to avoid any untoward incident. Minister for Labour and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan participated in the last rites .

