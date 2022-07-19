Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi case: Second autopsy conducted on girl’s body

A huge posse of policemen stationed in front of the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital where the body of the victim has been kept on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent KALLAKURICHI: July 19, 2022 20:07 IST
Updated: July 20, 2022 07:31 IST

Amid heavy police presence at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, a team of doctors on July 19 conducted a second autopsy on the body of the Class XII girl whose death triggered violence in Kallakurichi district on July 17.

While the Chinnasalem police registered a case of unnatural death, the family members of the deceased suspected foul play. They staged a protest and refused to receive her body at the hospital. The family also moved the Madras High Court, which ordered the second autopsy.

Based on the court order, a team led by Dr. Geethanjali, Dr. Juliana Jayanthi and Dr. Gokularaman, from Villupuram, Tiruchi and Salem government medical colleges, respectively, conducted the procedure, which was also videographed. CB-CID Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque was also present during the procedure.

