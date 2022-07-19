Kallakurichi case: Second autopsy conducted on girl’s body
A team of doctors on July 19 conducted a second autopsy on the body of the Class XII girl in Kallakurichi district
Amid heavy police presence at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital, a team of doctors on July 19 conducted a second autopsy on the body of the Class XII girl whose death triggered violence in Kallakurichi district on July 17.
While the Chinnasalem police registered a case of unnatural death, the family members of the deceased suspected foul play. They staged a protest and refused to receive her body at the hospital. The family also moved the Madras High Court, which ordered the second autopsy.
Based on the court order, a team led by Dr. Geethanjali, Dr. Juliana Jayanthi and Dr. Gokularaman, from Villupuram, Tiruchi and Salem government medical colleges, respectively, conducted the procedure, which was also videographed. CB-CID Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque was also present during the procedure.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.