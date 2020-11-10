Tamil Nadu

Kallakurichi AIADMK MLA tests positive for COVID-19

AIADMK MLA from Kallakurichi (Reserved) Assembly constituency A. Prabhu, 39, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the Kallakurichi Government General Hospital.

Mr. Prabhu said he got himself tested since he had fever and cough for the past few days.

“I volunteered to test myself on Monday and the test results returned positive around 9 p.m. on Monday night. The swab samples of my wife were also lifted and she tested negative. She is under home quarantine as a precautionary measure”, he said.

Mr. Prabhu asked all those who had come in contact with him to undergo COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure.

