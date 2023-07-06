Kallakurichi administration launches special drive to check dengue and mosquito breeding

July 06, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The District Administration has launched a special drive to check the spread of dengue and mosquito breeding in Kallakurichi district.

Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath said workers had been deployed in all village panchayats, town panchayats, and municipalities to destroy mosquito breeding sources. The focus is on mosquito control and to prevent larvae breeding in water stagnating in the households which could end up becoming breeding grounds for dengue, he said.

Dengue, is caused by the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that breed in freshwater or water stagnating in water drums, cans, abandoned articles, thermocol, containers, tyres, and overhead tanks, he said. The Collector also sought the cooperation of the people in carrying out anti-larval drive.

