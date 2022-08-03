Kalki Group to launch travel docu based on Ponniyin Selvan

The visual treat based on Kalki R. Krishnamurthy’s magnum opus to be streamed on YouTube from September 24

The visual treat based on Kalki R. Krishnamurthy’s magnum opus to be streamed on YouTube from September 24

The Kalki Group on Wednesday announced a travel documentary titled “Paraak Paraak”, a production based on writer and journalist Kalki R. Krishnamurthy’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan.

Announcing this at a press conference here, Group CEO and Editor Lakshmi Natarajan said that the launch was timed to coincide with the festival of Aadi Perukku, which also is the day the historic novel starts at Veeranam Lake.

“We follow the trail of Vandhiya Thevan, who many consider as the hero of the novel and the one who travels from Veeranam to Ilankai (Sri Lanka) and back. However, the shoots in Sri Lanka are yet to be done,” she said. Four teasers to the visual treat that would be released on Kalki’s YouTube channel from September 24, were launched on the occasion.

Historical writer and journalist T.A. Narasimhan said this travel documentary aims at reaching those who do not read print (books) and to educate people about the stories of the past.

“The locations in which the novel has been set include Kattumannarkoil, the Kadambur palace, Kodumbalur, Kallanai, Kodiakarai, Thirukoilur, Mamallapuram and Thakkolam. Like us, readers should want to visit these places that Kalki has provided beautiful descriptions of. The documentary consists of 15 episodes and was shot over 30 days covering 55 locations.”

Mr. Narasimhan anchors the documentary and is the narrator too.

To a question about the novel being adapted into a movie, Seetha Ravi of the Kalki Group said the family and the Group welcomed it and hoped the fans would like it and that it would perform well at the box office. Asked if the movie makers had sought permission from the family, she said Kalki’s works were nationalised in 1999 and permission was unnecessary.

To enhance the experience, Parry Travels with the Kalki Group, is offering tour packages for those interested in visiting the historical sites mentioned in the book. The package is for nine nights and 10 days and begins at Veeranam Lake. However, for the convenience of travellers, shorter tours too would be made available, according to the release.

For details, visit www.kalkionline.com