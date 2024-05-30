ADVERTISEMENT

Kalangarai career guidance programme for Sri Lankan Tamil students

Updated - May 30, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 05:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kalangarai aims to support and empower students residing in rehabilitation camps across the State.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils and the School Education Department jointly launched ‘Kalangarai’ – a career guidance programme for Sri Lankan Tamil students.

Kalangarai aims to support and empower students residing in rehabilitation camps across the State. There are 57,772 Sri Lankan Tamils living in 103 rehabilitation camps in 29 districts of the State. Over 2,250 students from these camps passed Classes X, XI and XII this year.

The Secretary of the Public (Rehabilitation) Department inaugurated the launch event at the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Educational Campus (DPI campus) in Chennai. About 50 students from the Puzhal rehabilitation camp took part. Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils B. Krishnamoorthy spoke during the event.

