GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kalangarai career guidance programme for Sri Lankan Tamil students

Updated - May 30, 2024 05:18 pm IST

Published - May 30, 2024 05:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kalangarai aims to support and empower students residing in rehabilitation camps across the State.

Kalangarai aims to support and empower students residing in rehabilitation camps across the State.

The Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils and the School Education Department jointly launched ‘Kalangarai’ – a career guidance programme for Sri Lankan Tamil students.

Kalangarai aims to support and empower students residing in rehabilitation camps across the State. There are 57,772 Sri Lankan Tamils living in 103 rehabilitation camps in 29 districts of the State. Over 2,250 students from these camps passed Classes X, XI and XII this year.

The Secretary of the Public (Rehabilitation) Department inaugurated the launch event at the Perasiriyar Anbazhagan Educational Campus (DPI campus) in Chennai. About 50 students from the Puzhal rehabilitation camp took part. Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils B. Krishnamoorthy spoke during the event.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.